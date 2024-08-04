‘Evil Dead’ rises to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The supernatural horror film features demonic entities with abilities to possess the living.

Evil Dead Rise, a supernatural horror movie featuring gruesome, scary, and suspenseful action, streams on Showmax from today (5 August 2024). It is the fifth instalment in the Evil Dead film series but is a standalone story.

The film tells the twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons. The events thrust them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of their family imaginable.

The discovery of an artefact triggers the appearance of the demons. It is revealed to be linked to one of the three volumes of the Naturom Demonto, a fictional grimoire. The cursed book summons creatures known as Deadites—undead parasites that feed on the living and possess them.

Evil Dead Rise is the highest-grossing film of the series. It is written and directed by Lee Cronin and based on characters by Sam Raimi. It was nominated for Best Horror Movie at the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards, where actress Alyssa Sutherland was also up for Best Actress in a Horror Movie and Best Villain.