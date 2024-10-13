Freddy Fazbear possesses Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the horror film ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’, two siblings struggle to survive the night against haunted animatronics in a deserted pizzeria.

Protagonist Mike Schmidt, a troubled former mall security guard, reluctantly takes a night security job after being fired and facing the threat of losing custody of his younger sister, Abby, to their manipulative aunt. What begins as a desperate attempt to make ends meet soon turns into a waking nightmare.

It emerges that the restaurant’s seemingly lifeless animatronics are possessed by the vengeful spirits of children who mysteriously vanished decades ago. As Mike struggles to get through the night, he uncovers this disturbing secret, and the truth behind his own brother’s disappearance.

Production and cast

Directed by Emma Tammi, the film stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as Mike, with support from Elizabeth Lail (Once Upon a Time), Piper Rubio (For All Mankind), and Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo). Developed in collaboration with Blumhouse Productions, the film earned $297.1-million worldwide with a $20-million budget.

Inspiration

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is inspired by the video game series of the same name, created by indie developer Scott Cawthon in 2014. The game’s setting—a rundown pizzeria with haunted animatronics—draws on real-life influences. Notably, it references animatronics commonly found in family restaurants like the American chain Chuck E. Cheese’s, where mechanical figures perform for guests.