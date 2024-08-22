‘The Blackening’ twists humour and horror

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A Juneteenth getaway turns deadly in the satirical horror, where stereotypes are skewered in ‘Scary Movie’-style.

Movie of the Week

In The Blackening, a group of Black friends reunite for a weekend getaway to celebrate Juneteenth, but find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. The slasher film satirises stereotypes associated with Black characters, infusing the story with a Scary Movie-style blend of humour that parodies horror conventions.

The Blackening is directed by Tim Story, with a screenplay by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins. The film is adapted from the 2018 short by the comedy troupe 3Peat.

The cast includes Perkins, Grace Byers (Empire), Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg (House Party, Snowfall), X Mayo, Antoinette Robertson (Dear White People), Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump, Power), Jay Pharoah, and Yvonne Orji (Insecure).

Perkins was up for Best Breakthrough Performance at the 2024 Black Reel Awards, where The Blackening was nominated for Outstanding Ensemble.

The Blackening is currently streaming on Showmax.