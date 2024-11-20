Wheels of the Week: Tailored for the road

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The front grille is sleek and modern, flanked by sharp headlights that seem to cut through the air with purpose. The whole body of the Tiguan strikes a balance between boxy utility and aerodynamic flair — no overwhelming curves, no sharp angles, just smooth, easy-on-the-eyes proportions.

Stepping into the Tiguan is like slipping into a well-tailored suit. The interior, while not overly flashy, exudes a sense of quality and refinement. The seats, upholstered in soft, supple leather, offer excellent support and comfort, even on long journeys. The dashboard, dominated by a large 8-inch touchscreen (or available 9-inch on higher trims) infotainment system, boasts crisp graphics. The Tiguan has an infotainment system that feels right at home in the 21st century. Flanked by minimalist controls for climate and audio. The system, Volkswagen’s MIB3, is relatively intuitive. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and there is an available Wi-Fi hotspot.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

On the road, the Tiguan offers an unexpectedly engaging experience for a compact crossover. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine under the hood delivers a satisfying 184 horsepower, which was plenty to get me up to speed on highways without feeling like I was pushing the car to its limits. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which shifts smoothly and contributes to a quiet, composed ride.

The Tiguan feels surprisingly agile, especially when taking corners or weaving through city traffic. It offers just the right amount of feedback through the steering wheel, enough to feel connected without being overly heavy. The ride is composed, soaking up bumps and imperfections in the road with ease, thanks to a suspension that is firm but forgiving.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Volkswagen Tiguan delivers with a spacious interior that can comfortably accommodate four adults, like wearing a loose-fitting tailored suit. The front seats are well-cushioned, with ample electric adjustability to find the perfect driving position. The front passenger seat can be adjusted manually. The rear seats are equally accommodating, offering enough legroom for taller passengers to stretch out without feeling cramped. For families with young children, the rear seats also feature easy access to latch anchors, making it easy to install car seats.

With the rear seats up, the Tiguan offers respectable cargo room, expanding when the seats are folded down. It is more than enough space for a weekend trip to the beach or a supermarket run or collecting the tailored suits from the drycleaners.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Volkswagen did not skimp on safety features. The Tiguan comes standard with a suite of driver-assistance technology, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and a rearview camera. Higher trims even offer adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a surround-view camera system for added peace of mind when parking or navigating tight spaces.

The best part about driving the VW Tiguan, is its fuel efficiency. With in-town driving the fuel consumption got to 7.6 litres per 100 km. Highway driving, fuel consumption was as little as 6.8 litres per 100 km.

Warranty and service

· Warranty 3 years /120 000km

· Service Plan 5 years / 90 000km

· Service interval 15 000km

Pricing for the Volkswagen Tiguan is from R702,800.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.