Tech powers the Cobra Experience

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Driving this iconic car around Chapman’s Peak may be the most fun one can have legally in public, Cobra Experience founder David Ash tells ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.

David Ash could not have been better named by his parents: thanks to his initials, friends call him Dash.

What could be more appropriate for the man who founded the Cobra Experience, which may just be the most fun one can have legally in public?

His dream was to let the public and tourists experience the exhilarating feeling of driving a reimagined ‘60s supercar on the breath-taking roads of the Western Cape. The result is a business that not only offers a range of packages geared to that feeling but also pushed the edges of innovation in modifying classic vehicles.

With its sleek design, thunderous engine, and open-air driving experience, the Cobra has captured the hearts of car enthusiasts for generations. Originally built by Shelby with a Ford engine in the 1960s, the legendary vehicle has been transformed into a high-tech, adrenaline-fueled adventure by Dash and his team at the Cobra Experience.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

He became an agent for Backdraft Racing, founded in Durban by legendary motor racer and Daytona 24hrs champion Tony Martin in 2001 to build quality Cobra replicas for export to the USA.

“A lot of R&D went into the chassis, from Tony’s racing days in the UK,” says Ash. “We’re on our fourth generation of the chassis, and the ones we use for our rentals are specially strengthened to handle the rigours of daily use.”

This focus on engineering and innovation is a hallmark of the Cobra Experience. Ash has worked closely with the manufacturer to create a fleet of Cobras that blend the classic styling with modern performance and reliability. “It’s a very powerful, strong engine that can handle a lot of heat, and it’s efficient, so it costs the customer less money in the long run. We’ve also standardised all our motors, so my mechanics know them backwards, and we only have to stock parts for one engine.”

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

But the modifications go far beyond just the powerplant. Ash and his team have meticulously engineered every aspect of the Cobra experience to ensure maximum enjoyment and safety for customers.

“We’ve worked closely with the factory to make sure these cars run effectively and efficiently, even in the demanding conditions of Cape Town’s mountains. Things like the boot mechanisms, door mechanisms, and seat belts have all been upgraded to provide a seamless, reliable experience.”

The attention to detail extends to the tires as well. Ash recently made the decision to switch all of his rental Cobras to 15-inch wheels, with a slightly larger, more forgiving tire profile.

“We used to run 17- and 18-inch wheels, which looked amazing but were more prone to damage from the granite walls lining the roads. The 15-inch tires have a bit of a balloon to them, so if you do get close to the side of the mountain, it bounces the car off rather than causing damage.”

The team is constantly exploring new ways to enhance the Cobra Experience, from the engine mapping to the overall driving dynamics.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

“It’s taken us years to come up with the right engine maps. We want to give the clients a nice, powerful pull, but without them losing control of the car. It’s all about finding that perfect balance of performance and safety. We’re permanently pushing the envelope of how we can give customers that fun, but at the same time being safe and reliable.

“Our Cobras all look and feel the same from the outside as the original, But when you get inside, it’s a very different car. It’s very reliable, very fast.”

This focus on safety and accessibility has paid off, with a surge in interest from South African customers.

“A lot of guys are coming out for birthday parties to Cape Town. They’re taking 3, 4, 5 Cobras with the family, and they’re saying they love it. From the grandmother to the kids, they say it’s one of the best things they’ve ever done.

“We have a lot of people that get married that get engaged in our cars, a lot of proposals, and obviously our cars go to a lot of weddings as well for the wedding photos. So they literally do sit for generations in these photos.”

This sense of joy and excitement is palpable in every aspect of the Cobra Experience. My own experience, hosted by Huawei during the Africa Tech Festival, was hair-raising – in the literal sense, thanks to a windy day in an open car on Chapman’s Peak. But it was also exhilarating, and sparked a deep curiosity about what happens under the hood of the cars.

Photo: ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

It turns out that, from custom-built chassis and engine management systems to cutting-edge safety features and communication systems, the Cobra Experience is a masterclass in blending classic automotive design with modern engineering prowess.

“The technology never stops,” says Ash. “When I go to the factory, I’m blown away by the R&D (research and development) that goes in, and the R&D even at my office, we’re permanently pushing the envelope of how we can give customers that fun, but at the same time being safe and reliable.

“Everyone loves Cobras, from three-year-olds to 95-year-olds. They wave at us, they put their cell phones out, and they go like this” – he mimes the universal gesture for revving an engine – “which means rev the car up. So it’s got its own lingo, the Cobras, and everyone just smiles when they see a Cobra.”

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky on @art2gee.bsky.social.