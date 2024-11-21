Mahindra will drive Lions cricket

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The two-year partnership was signed at the Wanderers Stadium as the Proteas were preparing for their final T20 clash with India.

The Wanderers Stadium was the scene last week of India winning the fourth T20 cricket match of the recent series against the Proteas, to take the series 3-1. But it was also the scene of a triumph for South African cricket, – in partnership with an Indian brand.

Mahindra South Africa has signed a two-year partnership with Lions cricket as official vehicle sponsor, in a deal signed at the DP Wanderers Stadium, the home of the Lions in Johannesburg.

The signing took place as the Proteas were preparing for the final clash, with India already having won the series.

“As Mahindra enters its third decade in South Africa … this collaboration is an important milestone for us, symbolising Mahindra’s growth as a trusted and well-known brand across the country,” says Rajesh Gupta, CEO of Mahindra South Africa.

Mahindra this year celebrated its twentieth anniversary in South Africa and the building of its 20 000th Mahindra Pik Up at its assembly facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gupta says that the partnership with Lions cricket stretches well beyond a monetary transaction and Mahindra branding on the team kit and stadium.

“One of the many things that attracted us to Lions cricket was their focus on supporting communities and causes in Johannesburg and South Africa as a whole. From developing the sport in schools and rural communities to supporting good causes like breast cancer awareness, feeding schemes and the health of young girls at school.

“We look forward to supporting these causes as part of our nationwide programme of supporting good South African causes.”

Mahindra a national sponsor of cricket

This is Mahindra’s second major partnership in cricket.

In January, Mahindra announced its sponsorship of the Joburg Super Kings, one of the most popular teams in the SA20 Cricket Series.

In this first sponsorship, as in its new partnership with Lions cricket, Mahindra supports the team with vehicles and funding.

“It only makes sense for Mahindra to offer our new partners a selection of our new generation of SUVs and Pik Up bakkies,” says Gupta.

Mahindra has recently introduced the new Mahindra XUV 3XO, a compact SUV with six airbags, vehicle stability control and a high-power turbo-petrol engine, priced from R254,999. The new model will join the flagship XUV700 and the rugged Scorpio-N in the Lions’ team fleet. It will also be on display at the DP World Stadium during national and international matches.

Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of Lions Cricket, says: “Like all that we do, we have big dreams and fantastic plans which are now taking shape to leverage our two-year agreement. It’s been a while in the making, we’ve had plenty of discussions on how we can truly make a difference, and we feel that now is the right time to announce the great news.”

The Lions are reigning T20 Challenge Series champions, and 4-day Domestic Series champions while the Lions Academy team is the 1-day Series champion. Leaf-Wright and his team also received the award as the 2023 Sports Organisation of the Year Award.