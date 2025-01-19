‘Superstore’ gets isiZulu adaptation

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Showmax and NBCUniversal Formats are bringing a South African twist to the hit US comedy series.

Showmax and NBCUniversal Formats have unveiled a new format agreement to create an isiZulu adaptation of the popular US comedy Superstore. The original Superstore is streaming on Showmax, with production for the adaptation expected to start this year (2025).

The Showmax Original will be produced locally by Barkers Media – the group behind Killer Front Page, Shebeen Queens, The Bala Family, and the SA Film and Television Awards-nominated How to Manifest a Man – in association with Universal International Studios.

Ten years ago, on 14 January 2015, NBC picked up the pilot for the original Superstore, which would go on to attract more than six-million viewers an episode, run for six seasons.

Initially created and showrun by Justin Spitzer (The Office) and produced by Universal Television, in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District for NBC, Superstore follows a family of employees at Cloud 9, a super-sized mega store. From the bright-eyed newbies and the seen-it-all veterans to the clueless summer hires and in-it-for-life managers, together they hilariously tackle the day-to-day grind of rabid bargain hunters, riot-causing sales, and nap-worthy training sessions.

As floor manager Amy, America Ferrera won a Gracie Allen Award and was nominated for a Teen Choice Award, among other accolades. Lauren Ash was up for a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award as assistant manager Dina and Nico Santos was nominated for two Critics Choice Awards as new employee Mateo. The cast included Emmy nominees Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, and Mark McKinney, with cameos from the likes of Dean Norris, Fred Armisen, and Jason Ritter.

“We’re on Cloud 9,” says Nicola van Niekerk, executive head of programming at MultiChoice. “I laughed my way through every episode of Superstore and can’t wait to see how the funny and loveable characters are reimagined in our complex country.”

Reneilwe Sema, executive producer of Barkers Media, says: “We are proud to be producing the first African version of Superstore for Showmax.”

Mpho Lengane, executive producer of Barkers Media, says: “The format is globally recognised and adored by audiences all over the world, so we’re looking forward to adding that distinctive South African flavour to it.”

Hannah Mabruk, VP of format sales for NBCUniversal Formats, says: “I cannot wait to see Superstore take on a whole new life in SA. It’s a format that resonates with audiences around the world because of its undeniable humour, heart, and universal themes of community and friendship flourishing in the workplace. Together with our longtime partners at Showmax and the team at Barkers Media, we look forward to bringing a uniquely South African spin to these lovable characters in a fresh and exciting new way.”

The South African Superstore version will be Showmax’s second comedy format adaptation, following their licensing of The Office from the BBC.