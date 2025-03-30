Eddie and Venom tango onto Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the trilogy’s final film, ‘Venom: The Last Dance’, the superpowered pair face off against new menacing aliens and a powerful military force.

The symbiotic duo of Venom and Eddie Brock face their greatest threat yet in a battle that spans worlds in Venom: The Last Dance. The final movie in the trilogy is streaming on Showmax from today (28 March 2025).

The story follows the pair as they remain fugitives after the events of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Accused of murder and pursued by authorities, they find themselves on the run once more – this time not just from the law, but from a far more dangerous enemy.

A new, deadly alien arrives on Earth, drawn by the bond between Eddie and Venom. Known as a Xenophage, the creature was created by Knull – the same ancient force responsible for the symbiotes. As they stay on the run, Eddie uncovers a secret military programme operating out of a decommissioned base in Nevada, where scientists are capturing and studying symbiotes for unknown purposes.

Led by the determined Rex Strickland, the unit is focused on capturing Venom and uncovering the truth about his origins. Meanwhile, a former adversary re-emerges under strange new circumstances, further complicating Eddie’s efforts to escape. With powerful forces closing in, Eddie must decide whether to keep running or face the consequences of his past actions.

Photo courtesy MultiChoice.

The film takes viewers through deserts, cities, and hidden government facilities as Eddie and Venom are pushed to their physical and emotional limits. Their journey uncovers more about the history of the symbiotes, revealing a larger cosmic threat connected to their existence.

Oscar nominee Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Dark Knight) returns as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom, once again leading the cast in the trilogy’s final chapter. He is joined by Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy) as Rex Strickland, a soldier heading a government task force focused on containing the symbiote threat, and Emmy nominee Juno Temple (Fargo, Ted Lasso) as Sadie, a scientist working within the same operation.

The cast includes BAFTA winner Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon), multiple BAFTA nominee Stephen Graham (Time, Boiling Point) reprising his role as Patrick Mulligan, and Peggy Lu returning as Mrs. Chen. Andy Serkis and Reid Scott feature, alongside Alanna Ubach.