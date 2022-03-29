Halo gets a TV show

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Watch Master Chief as he defends humanity from an alien threat – out now on Showmax.

With South African blockbuster director Jonathan Liebesman (Battle: Los Angeles, Wrath of the Titans, The Killing Room, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) among the show’s directors, Halo follows Master Chief, a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier, as he defends humanity from an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Halo follows an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. It weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future. Executive producer Kiki Wolfkill revealed that the series is a standalone story that takes place within its own “Silver Timeline” and that is inspired by the game franchise rather than a continuation, adaptation, or prequel.

The Halo franchise of games is best known for showcasing the advanced capabilities of the original Xbox and Xbox 360, enabling online multiplayer features for those who didn’t have access to a gaming computer, which helped it become the defining game series of these console generations.

