Shroud’s ‘Spectre Divide’ coming to console

The 3v3 tactical shooter’s first season introduces quality-of-life optimisations, battle pass, new map, and new sponsor.

In the 3v3 tactical shooter Spectre Divide, players use a mechanic that enables them to switch control between two bodies during gameplay. Launching on consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) next month (February 2025), the game is developed by Mountaintop Studios in collaboration with Michael “shroud” Grzesiek, a hugely successful streamer and gaming content creator.

The first major seasonal content update – titled Flashpoint – introduces several significant updates, including a sprint mechanic, new map, and new sponsor (loadout).

Spectre Divide launched on PC in September 2024, receiving mixed reviews on Steam. The upcoming seasonal update seeks to enhance the Duality system, the game’s signature body-switching mechanic, to provide more dynamic gameplay. This system already allows players to defend multiple sites, support teammates, and swap positions for strategic advantages. The core gameplay revolves around teams competing to control and defend key map locations, demanding precise co-ordination to outmanoeuvre opponents.





Game health and quality of life updates includes:

New sprint movement mechanic.

Fresh sandbox rebalancing.

Cosmetic pricing reduced.

New economy tuning.

Existing maps updated to remove several 50-50s and obscure nooks.

Updated and improved base facial models.

Careers tab.

Infrastructure improvements: Client and server performance upgrades. Improved networking and new server regions world-wide. Thousands of fixes shipped since launch based on player feedback.

Quality of life improvements: Faster and snappier combat and movement. Visual overhauls for a more vibrant game. Anti-cheat has undergone months of tuning and advancements making major gains in detection and banning. Observer Mode launched.



New Flashpoint Season 1 content includes:

New sponsor: Monark Tactical.

New map: Canal.

New characters, weapon skins, and cosmetics.

The Season 1 Battle Pass, featuring 70+ rewards, with 15+ free items including 4-character outfits, 6 accessories, and 2 weapon skins.

For those with a US account, weekly console playtests for the functionality are underway; sign up here .