Netflix’s ‘Back in Action’ breaks Diaz retirement

In the action-comedy, married former CIA operatives return to the dangerous activities of their past when their secret identities are exposed.

The action-comedy Back in Action marks Cameron Diaz’s first screen appearance since her last film role over a decade ago in Annie (2014). Streaming on Netflix from today (17 January 2025), the movie reunites Diaz with her Annie co-star Jamie Foxx as a married pair of former CIA operatives.

The couple plays Emily and Matt – once elite spies who traded their high-stakes lives of espionage for suburban tranquillity, using the opportunity to vanish and raise their family. However, after years of secrecy, they are pulled back into their old lives when they find themselves facing unexpected danger and explosive consequences.

As their past catches up to them, the duo is forced to navigate a treacherous world of espionage, encountering old enemies and grappling with the challenges of returning to the profession they left behind. Along the way, they must rely on their skills and teamwork to protect their family while rediscovering the thrill – and the perils – of the lives they thought they had left behind.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in Back In Action. Photo supplied

Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses, Baywatch), Back in Action features thrills and comedic charm as Emily and Matt face old enemies and unexpected challenges to protect their family.

The cast includes: