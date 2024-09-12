‘SubwaySim 2’ rides through Germany

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The new simulation game allows users to explore the Berlin and Hamburg subway systems from the driver’s seat or on foot.

In the upcoming simulator game SubwaySim 2, players navigate the bustling subway networks of two German cities, Berlin and Hamburg. It captures the intricacies of subway management and operation, allowing players to explore the underground systems from the driver’s seat or by strolling through the stations on foot

Subway networks and vehicles

Three subway lines are featured—two from Berlin and one from Hamburg. They cover over 40 kilometres of track, and feature 51 recreated stations.

Players operate trains such as the Berlin A3L in the A3L92 version and Hamburg’s DT5. These vehicles have been replicated to provide an authentic subway driving experience.

Career Mode

In career mode, take on the role of a real subway operator. Gameplay includes managing unpredictable weather conditions and facing random challenges. Each day on the job brings a new scenario. One will need to maintain a tight schedule to handle unexpected events.

Unreal Engine 5 and dynamic weather

The game includes dynamic weather conditions and unexpected events that challenge players’ abilities as subway operators. Using Unreal Engine 5, it provides detailed visuals that depict the underground environments.

Creator and comment

The game is developed by Simuverse Interactive. Its publisher, Aeorsoft, is known for its simulator games, including Forklift Simulator and Truck and Logistics Simulator.

“With SubwaySim 2, we aim to deliver an experience that goes beyond just driving a train. It’s about immersing players in the lifeblood of these cities,” says Dirk Ohler, head of product at Aerosoft. “With enhanced realism, new gameplay features, and incredible attention to detail, we’re bringing some of Germany’s most frequented subway lines to life like never before.”

Release and availability

SubwaySim 2 is planned for release later this year (2024), with plans for a console release next year. It is available for wishlisting on Steam for PC.