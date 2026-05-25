‘Life Below’ supports oceans beyond gaming

A new singleplayer title has been launched alongside a partnership with the Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity.

A new reef-building game, Life Below, lets players grow coral ecosystems, attract wildlife, and help restore balance to a changing underwater world. However, the game’s conservation focus extends beyond virtual oceans.

The title, launching on Steam today (26 May 2026), has an optional special supporter pack available to purchase, with 100% of net revenue directed towards Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). The charity focuses on protecting cetaceans, including whales, dolphins, and porpoises, along with marine habitats.

The pack adds three marine species to the game: common bottlenose dolphins (Tursiops truncatus), Atlantic spotted dolphins (Stenella frontalis), and harbour porpoises (Phocoena phocoena).

Players can watch these animals visit their reefs, swim through the corals, and interact with the living ecosystem they have created. Each species is entered in the game’s guidebook. The game’s marine ecosystems and ecological systems draw on real ocean science .

Image supplied.

“Whales and dolphins are some of the most intelligent and fascinating beings in our oceans, and they play a vital role in overcoming the climate and biodiversity crises. Most of humanity share a deep love for these wonderful beings, yet they are increasingly at risk by human-caused threats like pollution, hunting and entanglement in fishing gear,” says Sally Ward, WDC head of digital partnerships.

“Partnerships like this truly inspire people to connect with marine life in new ways. We find it particularly positive that this comes from a Norwegian developer, a country well known for controversial whale hunting. A healthy planet needs a thriving ocean, and that means more whales and dolphins, not fewer.”

Lise Lie, Life Below game director, says: “Life Below has always been about helping people play with the beauty and wonder of the ocean. When dolphins suddenly arrive at a reef you have spent hours caring for, it creates a very emotional connection. We hope the game can inspire curiosity, hope, and even a deeper love for the magic of marine life.”

Where to play Life Below