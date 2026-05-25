Alienware expands gaming lineup

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A new laptop model aims to extend the premium brand’s reach by offering competitive tech at a lower price point.

Alienware, Dell’s gaming-focused hardware brand, has unveiled a new laptop positioned below the company’s flagship gaming systems.

The Alienware 15 combines Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5050, or RTX 4050 graphics with AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core 7 processor options, alongside a 15.3-inch 165Hz WUXGA display and Alienware’s Cryo-tech cooling system.

The model expands Alienware’s traditionally premium lineup with a lower-priced option, although online pricing still starts at $1,400. South African pricing and availability have not yet been confirmed.

“At CES 2026 , we made a commitment: expand the Alienware portfolio to reach more gamers, while staying true to the performance and quality the brand is known for,” says the company. “We’ve already taken one step in that direction with last month’s launch of the Alienware 27 240Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor ( AW2726DM ), our most attainable QD-OLED monitor yet. Today, we’re taking the next one.

“Meet the Alienware 15 – a new laptop that opens the door for more gamers to experience what Alienware is built on: real performance, proven quality, and a design engineered to last.”

The Alienware 15 underwent the same internal durability testing as the rest of the company’s laptop range, including the flagship Area-51 series. Testing included 20,000 hinge cycles, 40,000 keyboard keystrokes, resistance to small liquid spills, and drop testing across multiple sides and corners from heights of up to 18 inches.

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The company says the Alienware 15 delivers the core gaming features that matter most, including:

Gaming-first performance in two silicon flavors: AMD Ryzen 7 260 and Ryzen 5 220 or Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H and Core 5 (Series 2) 210H CPUs.

Wide array of graphics options to find your fit: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, RTX 5050 and RTX 4050 graphics with support for Nvidia DLSS.

Built to game and beyond: Up to 110W of TPP to run your favorite titles or tasks seamlessly.

Fluid visuals: 15.3-inch, 16:10 WUXGA (1920×1200) panel and 165Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth gameplay.

Advanced thermals: Cryo-tech cooling solution maintains system stability even during the most demanding sessions via 2 fans, 3 copper heat pipes, and a single rear exhaust that expels hot air from critical components.

Precision cooled: Cryo-Chamber structure is designed for greater air intake, strategically focusing airflow to the core components where it matters most.

Adaptable by design: Stealth mode hotkey (F7) swaps Performance to Quiet mode, delivering a discreet, low-noise experience for quieter settings with one click.

Fully equipped: HD webcam with dual-array mic, 2Wx2 speakers, large fingerprint resistant touchpad, backlit keyboard with full numpad.

Ported up: 1x RJ45, 1x HDMI, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 (including a Gen 2 with charging capabilities), 1x 3.5mm Jack.

* The full specification list is available on the Dell website here.