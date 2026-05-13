‘Subnautica 2’ dives into alien oceans today

The underwater survival sequel, now in Early Access with online co-op, follows an adventure into mysterious depths.

Subnautica 2, a sequel to the award-winning underwater survival game from Unknown Worlds, launches into Early Access today (14 May 2026).

The new title, set on an unfamiliar alien world, combines oceanic exploration with optional online multiplayer. The original holds an overwhelmingly positive rating (97%) on Steam, based on more than 170,000 user reviews.

Subnautica 2 is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Windows Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store. The game is also available day one through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Players can take on the role of a Pioneer aboard the colony ship CICADA. During the journey to a new world, something goes wrong, leaving survivors stranded on an unfamiliar planet. While the ship’s AI insists that the mission must continue, players are forced to survive against harsh conditions while uncovering the mysteries surrounding the expedition.

The game is being designed primarily as a single-player experience, although players can explore the world online with up to three friends in co-operative multiplayer. Four pre-designed characters will be available at launch, with additional characters and customisation options planned throughout the Early Access period.

Exploration plays a central role in the experience. Players can travel through underwater biomes using the Tadpole submersible while building and customising bases that serve as safe locations between expeditions. Unknown Worlds says new tools, vehicles, equipment, and upgrades will be added during development, expanding the range of exploration and survival options available.

Subnautica 2 focuses heavily on the planet’s ecosystem. Players can scan and study alien lifeforms ranging from small creatures to massive Leviathans while uncovering clues about the world and the motives behind the ship AI’s mission. Each dive introduces new risks and discoveries as players explore long-forgotten ruins and deeper parts of the ocean.

Unknown Worlds says there are plans to expand the experience over time through additional biomes, creatures, craftable items, and narrative content. The studio says players may encounter bugs, unfinished systems, and performance issues during development, with community feedback expected to shape future updates.

Where to play Subnautica 2

Subnautica 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Windows Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store. The title is available on day one through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.