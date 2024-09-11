‘Ark’ enters new steampunk period

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The free-to-play ‘Aberration Ascended’ expansion and ‘Bob’s Tall Tales: Steampunk Ascent’ DLC are now available.

The survival game Ark: Survival Ascended enters a new phase, with availability announced of the expansion pack Aberration Ascended and downloadable content (DLC) in the form of Bob’s Tall Tales: Steampunk Ascent.

The expansion plunges players into a perilous, bioluminescent world, while the DLC takes them on a steampunk adventure with airships, clockwork companions, and mechanical marvels.

Ark requires players to gather resources, craft tools, build shelters, and survive in a world filled with prehistoric creatures.

Bob’s Tall Tales: Steampunk Ascent

Steampunk Ascent continues the saga of Bob and Meeka, moving from the chaos of the underground to a world dominated by steampunk technology. Alan Tudyk (known for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) lends his voice to the new robot companion, SIR-5rM8, alongside Karl Urban (The Boys) as Bob and Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) as Meeka.

The addition of SIR-5rM8, a clockwork-robot companion, offers a blend of combat and utility, assisting players by automating survival tasks and providing tactical support.

The DLC features new elements such as riding Zeppelin Airships and swinging from luminous spider-silk strands with the new Cosmo tame.

The game’s arsenal expands with new weapons, tools, structures, and cosmetics, enhancing the customisation and gameplay options available to players.

The final chapter in the Bob’s Tall Tales series, Wasteland War, is expected to be released alongside the Extinction Expansion Pack in late 2024.

Ark: Aberration Ascended

Aberration Ascended takes players into a challenging, sci-fi-themed environment within a damaged and radioactive Ark. The expansion features bioluminescent cave systems, diverse underground biomes, and a range of exotic creatures.

Players navigate the treacherous world, crafting equipment like hazmat suits, charge lanterns, and glowsticks to survive against both natural hazards and fierce enemies.

The expansion introduces 15 new creature types, including the community-voted Yi Ling—a giant, bat-winged dinosaur with distinct abilities—adding to the roster of creatures that can be encountered and tamed.

The expansion is free for all Survival Ascended owners. It brings over 50 items to craft, such as cave-climbing picks, gliding wingsuits, and ziplines, enhancing players’ ability to explore and survive in the harsh, underground world.

Availability and performance

Ark: Survival Ascended and its DLCs are available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The base game features the initial implementation of AMD FidelityFX Frame Interpolation, which significantly improves the game’s performance. It increases frame rates by over 80% on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms for most GPUs, providing a smoother gaming experience.

