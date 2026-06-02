‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ reaches Xbox, Switch 2

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The second chapter in the remake trilogy follows Cloud and his companions as they confront new threats linked to the Lifestream.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the second instalment in the remake trilogy for the 1997 classic Final Fantasy VII, is available on Xbox X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 from today (3 June 2026). The Japanese role-playing game debuted on PlayStation 5 in 2024, before arriving on PC in 2025.

The title pairs fast-paced real-time combat with deep character progression and party-based synergy. The Final Fantasy series has been one of gaming’s most influential role-playing franchises for nearly four decades, helping to define and popularise the genre worldwide.

Rebirth follows Cloud Strife and his companions after escaping from Midgar and setting out on a journey across the planet. The Shinra Electric Power Company continues to drain the planet’s Lifestream and process it into mako for industrial use. Meanwhile, Cloud and his allies journey across the planet, riding chocobos through grassy plains and exploring expansive environments.

Image courtesy Square Enix.

At the same time, SOLDIER First Class Zack Fair makes his way through the wastelands outside Midgar while supporting Cloud, who has been weakened by mako poisoning. Elsewhere, the Wutai interim government leads the Shinra Resistance Committee in a declaration of war, while mysterious black-robed figures carry the remains of Jenova.

As threats emerge across the planet, the guardians known as Weapons awaken from the Lifestream. Meanwhile, Sephiroth’s actions continue to shape events as the strands of destiny become intertwined once more.

Players with save data from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade can claim bonus summon materia. Save data from the main story unlocks Leviathan, while save data from INTERmission unlocks Ramuh.

Where to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, developed by Square Enix, is available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. A demo and Digital Deluxe Edition are available.

* Visit the ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ website here.