Cyberwar constricts COBRA

In season 2, several cyberattacks disable communications, forcing Prime Minister Sutherland to reconvene the COBRA team.

In the second season of the political thriller COBRA: Cyberwar, Prime Minister Sutherland is thrown into the eye of a storm as his government faces an unprecedented surge of cyberattacks, public unrest, and fierce political maneuvering.

To navigate these turbulent waters, Sutherland must quickly reconvene COBRA—a team of experts, crisis planners, and senior politicians named after the Cabinet Office Briefing Room A, where critical decisions are made during national emergencies.

With each move, the stakes are high, as every decision could either stabilise the country or send it spiralling into chaos amid rising threats from foreign adversaries and growing internal political pressures.

New Crisis Unfolds

The season opens with a devastating explosion on a sunken World War II ammunition ship off the Kent coast, resulting in numerous casualties. Believed to be the work of a covert Kremlin operation on British soil, this incident is followed by a cyberattack that cripples the nation’s communications network.

In the face of these escalating threats, COBRA must manage a rapidly deteriorating situation while suspecting these events are the precursors to a larger geopolitical conflict. As critical infrastructure comes under attack and political tensions mount, Sutherland’s government, already fragile with a narrow majority, must also confront the resurgent of opposing parties.

Cast

Emmy nominee Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting) returns as Prime Minister Sutherland. The cast includes Richard Dormer (Game of Thrones, Blue Lights), Victoria Hamilton (Deep State), and David Haig (Florence Foster Jenkins).

Where to watch

The new season is streaming on Showmax from today (16 September 2024).