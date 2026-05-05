Haval H6 heralds hybrid of the future

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Blending electric with petrol-powered enthusiasm, the Haval H6 PHEV is a family SUV that is as happy in traffic as chasing the horizon, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

GWM’s Haval H6 PHEV, a plug-in hybrid SUV, promises to be as comfortable sipping electricity around town as it is stretching its legs on a long-distance run.

Naturally, I put that claim to the test during my time with it. Launch runs, traffic jams, open roads, the usual mix. If a car says it can do it all, it is only fair to make it prove the point.

The PHEV is clearly part of the H6 family. The design is familiar. The grille has plenty going on, the headlamps are slim, and the LED daytime running lights add just enough flair. An SUV that looks like it means business.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Then, beneath the surface, things get interesting. The Hi-4 hybrid system pairs a turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, creating an all-wheel-drive setup that is clever about how it uses its power. In its strongest form, it delivers 268 kW and a hefty 760 Nm, which is more than enough to pin me back in my seat.

Out on the road, the H6 PHEV feels robust. The system constantly shuffles power between the front and rear wheels, so whether you are creeping through traffic or picking up speed on the highway, it just gets on with it. There is a sense that the car is thinking a few steps ahead.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The real party trick, though, is its split personality. On shorter trips, it is perfectly content to glide along on electric power alone, with a claimed range of up to 106 kilometres. That means many daily errands can be done without using a drop of petrol. Stretch things out a bit further, and the hybrid system steps in smoothly, pushing the total range beyond 1 000 kilometres. It is the kind of flexibility that makes a lot of sense, especially when charging points are not always around the corner.

Safety has been taken seriously as well. The 540-degree camera system is a bit of a show-off feature but, once I got used it, I wondered how I had managed without it. There is also forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane assistance systems, and driver fatigue monitoring keeping a watchful eye. Add multiple airbags, run-flat tyres and a head-up display, and it starts to feel like the car is looking out for its occupants as much as I was driving it.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the cabin shows off its tech-savvy side. The infotainment system, powered by Coffee OS, is built around a large central screen and a digital instrument cluster. It is all quite slick, with wireless Android Auto (which really worked well), Bluetooth and enough USB ports to keep everyone happy. The nine-speaker sound system does a respectable job too, whether it is music or the latest podcast.

Comfort comes to the fore inside the H6 PHEV. The front seats are electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated, which feels like a small luxury that quickly becomes essential. Dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel for colder mornings, and ambient lighting keep things interesting after dark. Rear passengers are not forgotten either, with their own armrest and cup holders making longer journeys that much easier.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

After spending time with it, the HAVAL H6 PHEV feels like a car that is not trying to be too clever. Instead, it goes about its daily tasks making life easier, smoother and a little more interesting along the way. It turns out that blending petrol and electric power can be quite a fun balancing act after all.

Warranty and pricing

Coverage includes a 7-year/200,000km warranty, an 8-year/150,000km high-voltage battery warranty, and a 7-year/75,000 km service plan. Service intervals are set at 12 months or 15,000km.

* Pricing for the GWM Haval H6 1.5T DHT Ultra Luxury PHEV is set at R699,900, while the 4×4 variant is R749,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.