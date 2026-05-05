SA Chery plant set to build Jetour T1, T2

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Big news rolled out of Auto China 2026 last week, with the announcement that Jetour cars will be built in South Africa, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

There was something electric about the atmosphere at Auto China 2026 this year, and not only because of the surge in battery-powered machinery on display. The real buzz came from a piece of news that hits much closer to home for South Africans.

During the event, which took place from 24 April to 3 May 2026, the president of Jetour International, Ke Chuandeng, confirmed that the brand will begin producing selected models locally in South Africa from 2027. It is the kind of announcement that turns heads, both on the show floor, and across the entire automotive landscape.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

To understand the significance of the news, one has to look at the relationship between Jetour and Chery. While the two brands are marketed separately in South Africa, they are closely linked globally, with Jetour operating under the broader Chery Group umbrella. That connection has become even more relevant following Chery’s recent acquisition of the Rosslyn manufacturing plant from Nissan in Pretoria. With that move, Chery South Africa is shifting gears from being purely an importer to becoming a fully-fledged local manufacturer.

The numbers behind this transition are impressive. By mid-2027, Chery aims to produce 50,000 vehicles annually at the Rosslyn facility, while creating more than 3,000 jobs across manufacturing and the broader supply chain. It is a significant investment in the local economy and a clear signal that South Africa remains an important player in global vehicle production.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

For Jetour, this development is more than just symbolic. Ke Chuandeng indicated that the increasingly popular T-Series models, which made their local debut in October last year, will be among those produced locally. The Jetour T1 and Jetour T2 have already exceeded sales expectations in South Africa, with more than 4,500 units sold since launch. That kind of momentum makes a compelling case for local assembly, and it seems the brand is ready to take that next step.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue, Tony Liu, chief executive officer of Chery South Africa, told Gadget during an interview in Chery’s hometown of Wuhu, China, that production of the Jetour T1 and Jetour T2 at the Rosslyn plant in Pretoria could very well become a reality. It is the kind of comment that suggests plans are not only being discussed, but are steadily taking shape behind the scenes.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Of course, all of this is unfolding against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global industry. This year’s Auto China 2026, themed “Future of Intelligence”, was the largest in its history, stretching across two massive exhibition centres and covering a staggering 380,000 square metres. More than 1,450 vehicles were on display, including over 180 new global models and 71 concept cars and prototypes.

While there is still room for internal combustion and performance vehicles, the spotlight has clearly shifted. Electrification, hybridisation and intelligent mobility are no longer futuristic ideas, but are the main event.

All things considered, the announcement made in Beijing was more than just another headline. It was a glimpse into a future where vehicles wearing Jetour badges could soon be built on South African soil, driven by local hands, and contributing to a growing industrial story that is gaining momentum every year.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.