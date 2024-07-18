Realism bites in truck simulator

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

‘Truck & Logistics Simulator’ has received a major update for PC and consoles, promising unrivalled realism and new features.

Truck & Logistics Simulator has received a major update for Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.



In Truck & Logistics Simulator, players immerse themselves in the fascinating world of transport logistics. Hundreds of challenging jobs can be mastered with a total of 30 authentic vehicles in an open world with cross-platform multiplayer mode for up to 24 players.

Publishers Aerosoft and Simula Games have announced an Enhanced Driving Update for the simulator, promising a host of new features and improvements, “making one of the simulation giant’s best trucking games stronger and better than ever before”.

The most important new features of the update include numerous improvements to the driving simulation. For example, the brakes now overheat if they are used frequently and even start to glow, which reduces braking force.

A lot of work has also been done on the presentation of the simulator: the exterior models and the tyres of the trucks have been completely redesigned. There is now also a new dynamic camera, which captures the road giants in action.

A more intelligent recovery system has been introduced, with numerous bug fixes and other optimisations that round off the gaming experience. Console drivers will also be particularly pleased: Manual shifting is now supported on controllers.

Trucks & Logistics Simulator is available for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The price is €29.99 on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and €19.95 on PC.