Squid Game returns, ‘real game begins’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Three years after the hugely popular series aired, the vicious sport faces its strongest challenger yet: the winner.

In the dystopian thriller Squid Game, 456 contestants put their lives on the line in a series of deadly games to win a massive cash prize. In season two, the determined winner continues a mission to end the brutal games. It begins streaming on Netflix on 26 December 2024.

Red light! Season 1 spoilers ahead. Green light!

In a letter titled The real game begins, by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game’s creator, he shared the news of the release date and wrote: “Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of season 1, returns and joins the game again.”

Using his new fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun (Player 456) starts with the most obvious place to look: the subway, searching for the sharply dressed man playing ddakji. However, when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organisation proves to be deadlier than imagined. To end the game, he must re-enter.

Squid Game became Netflix’s most-watched series in the four weeks since its release in 2021 and received numerous awards. Hwang Dong-hyuk made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys becoming the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1 with new cast members including Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.