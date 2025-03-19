New SA drama is a Bolt from the Netflix blue

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Go!’, streaming from tomorrow, a young athlete living in Hillbrow chases dreams of success, while trying to outrun past trauma.

Go! a South African series streaming on Netflix from 21 March, tells the story of a talented young sprinter who receives a life-changing scholarship to a prestigious school in Johannesburg. As he chases his dreams of athletic success, he must also confront past trauma and painful memories.

The six-part series follows Siya Gumede, better known as Bolt, through the bustling inner-city streets of Hillbrow. Bolt has always relied on his speed to get ahead, both in competition and in life. He races against his peers for cash and clout while caring for his sickly mother, under the watchful gaze of his criminal brother, Shuffle.

Photo supplied.

Bolt’s world takes an unexpected turn when he is offered a coveted running scholarship from Coach Arendse to the prestigious St. Jude’s private school. It is an opportunity that could change his future forever.

However, his fresh start is overshadowed when a night of adolescent antics results in life-altering consequences. Bolt’s girlfriend Nthabi and his best friend Mandla are left to grapple with the repercussions and question everything they once believed about Bolt.

Photo supplied.

As the young sprinter navigates his new life, he battles mental anguish and entitled peers at his prestigious school. He finds unexpected support from unlikely sources: Dr. Khumalo, Mrs. Khumalo, and their daughter, Gabi.

Cast and crew

The cast of Go! includes Thandolwethu Zondi as Bolt, Dawn Thandeka King as his sickly mother, Shalate Sekhabi as his girlfriend Nthabi, Wonder Ndlovu as Mandla. Wiseman Mncube plays Shuffle, while Brendon Daniels portrays Coach Arendse.

Ntobeko Sishi, Daanyaal Ally, and Aidia De Meyer appear as Bolt’s school peers. Vusi Kunene plays Dr. Khumalo, Katlego Danke portrays Mrs. Khumalo, and Mamodibe Ramodibe plays their daughter, Gabi.

Go! is directed by Tristan Holmes, who co-wrote the series alongside head writer Thuli Zuma, Julian Koboekae, Thato Dipholo, and Lindo Buthelezi. The show is produced by Ten30 Pictures, with Kutlwano Ditsele as showrunner. Ditsele, Thuli Zuma, and Adam Thal serve as executive producers.

Where to watch?

Go! is streaming on Netflix from tomorrow (21 March 2025).