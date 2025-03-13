Millie Bobby Brown befriends robot rebels

Photo supplied

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘The Electric State’, a war between humans and machines has left the world fractured, with robots exiled to a remote wasteland.

In The Electric State, a catastrophic war between humans and robots has left the world scarred and divided. The science-fiction movie follows Michelle, played by Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes), as she journeys across the perilous American West.

Michelle is accompanied by a mysterious toy robot and a roguish smuggler, Keats. Together, they unravel a mechanical conspiracy at the centre of the heartland. Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World) stars as Keats, and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) as Dr. Amherst.

Photo supplied

The cast includes:

Stanley Tucci (Julie and Julia, The Hunger Games) as Ethan Skate.

Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Leo) as Ted Finnster.

Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Do the Right Thing) as Colonel Bradbury.

Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon, The Last Voyage of the Demeter).

Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, We Have a Ghost) as Herman.

Alan Tudyk as Cosmo.

Woody Harrelson (Zombieland, The Man from Toronto) as Mr. Peanut.

Brian Cox (Succession, Red) as Pop Fly.

Jenny Slate (Obvious Child, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On) as Penny Pal.

Hank Azaria as Perplexo.



The Electric State is streaming on Netflix from today (14 March 2025).

Book adaptation

The film is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 graphic novel about a young girl and her small yellow toy robot traveling west through a high-tech wasteland. The new show builds on the novel’s premise, expanding its world while retaining key themes from Stålenhag’s work.

The Electric State is directed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man) from a script by Chris Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Russos and writers were in communication with Stålenhag throughout the movie’s development.

‘The Electric State’ game

A new game set before the events of The Electric State is launching on Netflix next week (18 March 2025). The narrative-driven puzzle adventure, Kid Cosmo, follows siblings Michelle and Chris. The game will be available on iOS and Android.