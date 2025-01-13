Tyla’s historic Pretoria concert will be streamed live

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Showmax will be the first streaming service (SVOD) to live stream a homegrown concert on the African continent.

Showmax to live stream Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tyla, live from her concert at the SunBet Arena, to 44 countries in Africa.

Grammy-winning Amapiano superstar Tyla’s performance at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday (18 January) will be streamed live on Showmax.com.

It will be the first homegrown concert on the African continent to be streamed live on a streaming service, and will be available to fans in 44 African countries.

Tyla, the youngest African Grammy winner, will showcase hits from her chart-topping debut album TYLA, which has amassed more than 1.6-billion streams.

“This marks our first live-streamed entertainment event, underscoring our commitment to making world-class experieSunBet Arenances accessible across the continent,” says Yatish Narsi, chief marketing officer at Showmax and MultiChoice South Africa.

Tyla’s historic concert to stream live on Showmax across Africa. Photo supplied

Fresh off wins at the BET Awards, MTV Music Video Awards, and the Grammys, Tyla, has been hailed as the “Queen of Popiano,”

She declared last week: “Tygers! Me and Showmax decided to live stream this concert for everyone across Africa. I hardly get time to be home so this one is gonna be special! I can’t wait for y’all to ROCKKK with me!”

For fans who missed her sold-out Cape Town and Pretoria shows, the exclusive live stream offers a final chance to be part of Tyla’s magical tour as it happens.

“We’re not just hoping to smash records with this live stream,” says Narsi. “We’re changing the narrative of what it means to succeed on our continent. Showmax doesn’t just aim to be the best in Africa; we aim to take our place among the best in the world.”

This historic concert comes as Showmax celebrates a stellar year since it relaunched in February 2024, marked by a 50% year-on-year increase in paying subscribers and a string of accolades. It is powered by NBC’s Peacock, a cutting-edge streaming platform which set North American viewership records with 16.3-million simultaneous live streams during an NFL Wild Card game last year – although Netflix set a record of nearly 65-million people tuning in to the two NFL matchups on Christmas Day.

How to watch

To stream Tyla’s concert live from the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, viewers will need an active Showmax Entertainment subscription. Sign up at www.showmax.com.