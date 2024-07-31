Solve sci-fi secrets in ‘Atlas’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the ‘Machinika’ sequel, players must uncover the secrets of a crash-landed alien vessel.

In the upcoming indie puzzle game Machinika: Atlas, players find themselves crashed on Saturn’s moon, Atlas, leading them to uncover the mysteries of an alien vessel.

One plays as the museum researcher, the protagonist from the previous game in the series, Machinika: Museum. Although Atlas is the direct sequel to Museum, the new gamefeatures a standalone storyline.

It combines a sci-fi ambiance with logic-based puzzles. The challenge lies in the puzzles themselves, rather than controls and mechanics, according to developer Littlefield Studio, and publisher Dear Villagers.

The single-player game features point-and-click mechanics, and offers full support for Xbox controllers.

Machinika: Atlas releases on Steam and the Epic Games Store on 3 September 2024. It will also release for Apple and Android, on the App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Mobile pre-orders are available now. A price has not been announced.