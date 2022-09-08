Shetland comes to Britbox

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Scottish crime series, following a detective trying to get to the bottom of murder mysteries, makes its debut on BritBox today

The new Britbox series Shetland is set against the stunning and hauntingly barren backdrop of the Shetland Islands.

Seasons 1-4 follow Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez (Douglas Henshall – In Plain Sight, Primeval) as he returns home to give his stepdaughter a secure and peaceful upbringing in this remote, isolated community.

However, Jimmy soon finds himself tasked with getting to the bottom of a number of mysterious murders. These include the killing of a teenage girl with a dark secret, the death of a journalist friend who may have uncovered a story that cost him his life, and the murder of a scientist on the beautiful island of Fair Isle.

Shetland stars Alison O’Donnell (Pet Sematary) and Steven Robertson (Being Human). Binge-watch the first four seasons from today (8 September).

The BritBox app is available on Android TV, including enabled Smart TVs, Google Chromecast with GoogleTV, Nvidia Shield, MiBox and MiStick, plus Android and Apple mobile/tablets, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV.