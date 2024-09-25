Huawei Innovation: Mo Farah and Tatjana Smith unite for healthier world

Mo Farah and Tatjana Smith at the Huawei Innovation Launch

Two sporting legends came together in Barcelona last week to showcase the transformative power of technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Sir Mo Farah, Huawei wearable product ambassador, and Tatjana Smith, South Africa’s Most decorated Olympian, took to the stage at the launch to talk both sport and technology.

Farah, a long-time Huawei ambassador, has won four Olympic gold medals and six world championships, and is considered one of the greatest runners of all time.

He emphasised the technology’s profound impact on his training.

“The watch’s capabilities, from tracking my stride to sleep monitoring, have been incredible,” he said. “As an athlete, you need as much information as you can get. It helps you understand your body better and shows you areas where you might be pushing too hard or not enough.”

Smith, a two-time Olympic swimming champion, echoed Farah’s sentiments.

“It’s my first time having a smartwatch, and I’m really enjoying it,” she said. “Coming from South Africa, we don’t always have access to the highest-tech equipment. But with the watch, I can now see the small details that can make a big difference.”

Beyond their personal experiences, both athletes expressed their excitement about the potential of wearables to inspire a healthier lifestyle for everyone.

“It’s not just about elite athletes having access to this technology,” said Farah. “What’s great about the Huawei watch is that it’s available to everyone.”

Smith agreed, highlighting the accessibility of wearables in developing nations.

“If more athletes from countries like mine had access to this kind of technology, we could see some incredible performances.”

The Huawei Innovation Launch was not just about showcasing technology. It was a celebration of human achievement and the potential for technology to empower individuals.

Farah and Smith emphasised the importance of staying active, a message central to Huawei’s “Light Up Your Rings” initiative. The initiative encourages users to reach daily activity goals by completing the rings on their devices, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

To view the full discussion with Mo Farah and Tatjana Smith at the Huawei Innovation Launch, click here.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

