Splatoon 3 arrives on Switch

The new Splatoon 3 game launches for the Nintendo Switch family of systems today offering a new spin on the series’ kinetic action.

Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland.

Even in this desolate environment, Turf War reigns supreme and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink.

Join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, “Return of the Mammalians.”

Team up and fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses in the next iteration of Salmon Run*, a co-op mode with fresh new features.

For a deep dive into the game’s multiplayer mode and fresh new Story Mode, check out the Nintendo Treehouse: Live video recorded last month. It serves as a primer for anyone looking to try a Splatoon game for the very first time and will give long-time Splatoon fans deeper insights into new abilities and their impact on strategy. Tune in here: https://assets.nintendo.com/video/upload/Microsites/Live/vod/IaB7CTLeODHlhS/thl_august_2022_segment1_Xt2gPK.mp4

Splatoon 3 is now available at select retailers, in the Nintendo eShop and the My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $59.99. To learn more information about the game, visit https://splatoon.nintendo.com