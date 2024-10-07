Krugersdorp school solves Samsung challenge

Mandisa Shiceka High School from Krugersdorp in Gauteng has won the 2024 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow schools competition.

The school took the honours after beating nine fellow finalists, ahead of last year’s winners, Mbilwi Secondary School from Venda, Limpopo, in second place, and Adam’s College from Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, third.

The winners’ announcement followed a full day of rigorous presentations at Aha Kopanong Hotel and Conferencing Centre in Benoni, Johannesburg on Wednesday (2 October).

Run in partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA), Solve for Tomorrow gives Grade 10 and 11 learners from underserved communities an opportunity to learn, and apply themselves as they solve some of the challenges in their communities through the practical application of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM). In the process, the learners get the level of exposure that shows them their areas of interest, while also gaining invaluable experience and skills that help harness their path toward a career in the STEM fields.

Mandisa Shiceka was awarded a R100,000 cash prize, while second-placed Mbilwi Secondary received R50,000, and Adam’s College R30,000.

The cash prizes will go towards purchasing STEM equipment for each school. Samsung rewarded each learner from the top three teams with a new Samsung Galaxy device.

The participating schools identify problems within their communities and use STEM to solve them by conducting research and developing prototypes. Samsung provided resources and mentors to guide them through the process.

The learners of Mandisa developed an automated hydroponic structure that grows food without using soil. They identified food security as the main challenge because their township, Kagiso, predominantly a mining environment, which affects the quality of the soil, air and water. The innovative system would use greenhouses as well as rainwater and boreholes as their source of water.

“We came into the competition with a strong belief that we would win because we believe in our idea as a great solution – that’s the attitude that the entire team carried until the end,” said Makhosazana Mazibuko, team member and grade 10 learner.

Their teacher, Nonki Motlogelwa, who helped guide them in their project said: “When we entered, the excitement of winning this competition was high from all the learners. Even though they started feeling the pressure as soon as the work began, they always had faith in themselves and that pushed them through. We are proud especially because we won at our first attempt.

“I am so excited for the learners, they have shown so much courage, creativity and teamwork that I am sure they are heading in the right direction. Overall, the experience was amazing and thought provoking.”

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Makgabo Mhaule said at the announcement: “Every learner and school that participated in the Solve for Tomorrow competition is a winner, simply for getting up and doing something, to solve problems in their community and also skill themselves and prepare for the future. This initiative is not just a competition; it is a beacon of what social responsibility should be.”

Solve for Tomorrow is one of Samsung’s corporate social investment initiatives and an effort to increase interest and proficiency in STEM. It seeks to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving, and teamwork: skills that could benefit them in their future careers.