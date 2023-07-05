Africa’s ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’ arrives on Disney+

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Disney+ Original animated 10-part anthology is expected to captivate viewers globally.

Africa’s own Disney+ Original animated anthology, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, can now be watched on the streaming platform.

Presented by filmmakers from 6 African countries, executive produced by Peter Ramsey (co-director of the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston (Triggerfish), and featuring an exciting cast from across the globe, audiences are in for an exhilarating and action-packed ride into Africa’s future. Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures, featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The animated anthology series of short films features the voices of Florence Kasumba (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Kehinde Bankole (Blood Sisters), Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono), Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Hotel Rwanda, “Godzilla vs. Kong”), Sheila Munyiva (“Rafiki”), Stycie Waweru (“Supa Modo”, “Supa Sema”), Candice Modiselle (“Generations: The Legacy”), Lillian Dube (“Soul City”), Clementine Mosimane (“Poppie Nongena”), and Mandisa Nduna (“Blood Psalms”), as well as comedians Tumi Morake (“Serious Single”), Sne Dladla (“Black Tax”) and Tyson Ngubeni (“A Royal Surprise”) and rappers Nasty C (“Blood & Water”) and Gigi Lamayne (“Temptation Island: South Africa”).

The 10 films and their directors: “Stardust“ (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt), “Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer“ (Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa), “Hatima“(Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa), “Enkai“ (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya), “Moremi“ (Shofela Coker, Nigeria), “Surf Sangoma“ (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa), “Mukudzei“ (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe), “First Totem Problems“ (Tshepo Moche, South Africa), “Herderboy“ (Raymond Malinga, Uganda) and “You Give Me Heart“ (Lesego Vorster, South Africa).

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is now available on Disney+ across the globe.