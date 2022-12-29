Dragons come out to play – and war

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The prequel to Game of Thrones portrays a devastating war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

War is brewing, dragons are flying, siblings are scheming…

In House of the Dragon, the prequel to George RR Martin’s iconic multi-award-winning HBO drama Game of Thrones, the reign of House Targaryen begins.

Wikipedia provides the following introduction:

Based on Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the series is set about 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms are united by the Targaryen Conquest, nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. Featuring an ensemble cast, the show portrays the events leading up to the beginning of the decline of House Targaryen, a devastating war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Viewers can also binge-watch Seasons 1 to 8 of the epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, on Showmax. If you haven’t caught it, you will be enthralled by the tale of nine noble families fighting for control over the land of Westeros, unaware that an ancient, malevolent force is about to rise, threatening life itself.

There is an age warning: not suitable for anyone under 18.