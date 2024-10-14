Chucky gets serious – and series – on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A boy’s life spirals into chaos after buying a doll possessed by the killer from the iconic ‘Child’s Play’ franchise.

In the series Chucky, the killer doll from the iconic Child’s Play franchise brings terror to a town in Hackensack. Featuring original characters by creator Don Mancini, the horror-comedy begins streaming on Netflix from today (15 October 2024).

Expanding on Mancini’s universe, the show is a sequel to Cult of Chucky, bringing back elements like the murderous doll’s infamous cackle and sadistic humour.

In season one, protagonist Jake Wheeler’s life spirals into chaos after purchasing the haunted doll at a yard sale for his Halloween art project. However, this seemingly innocent purchase unleashes a nightmare as Jake discovers the doll is possessed by the soul of the notorious Charles Lee Ray, also known as Chucky.

What starts as a creative venture soon turns deadly, placing Jake at the centre of a series of gruesome murders. As the body count rises, suspicion falls on him. Flashbacks, however, reveal Chucky’s dark past, tracing his transformation from an ordinary child to Hackensack’s most feared murderer.

Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent) as Jake Wheeler, alongside Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (The Young and the Restless). The series is created by Don Mancini, the mastermind behind the original Child’s Play films.