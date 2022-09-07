Unhappy Racoon open for pre-registration

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Roguelike games are favoured by players due to the randomness of the experience on offer, the complexity of the systems and the refreshing feeling that combination brings. Unhappy Raccoon is a brand new action roguelike game developed by Big-Cat Studio that encompasses all the traits of the genre and is set to release on 8 October 2022.

Unhappy Raccoon takes place in an infinite universe created by the Raccoon God. You can choose from a roster of fluffy heroes and delve into one Nebula after another, exploring the unknown. Players can meet a vast array of different companions, and enemies alike, across many different planets. Players have access to rich skill sets, allowing them to mix and match their styles. There are more raccoons to aid you in traversing the universe, with players able to create infinite kinds of combat possibilities to further help them along their way.

A beta version of Unhappy Raccoon is available. Players who pre-register will gain access to a charming skin as a reward.