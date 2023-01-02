CES: Low-cost moto watch protects elderly

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The moto watch 100 claims to be the most affordable smartwatch with fall detection and emergency alerts.

The moto watch 100 from Motorola is claimed to be the most affordable smartwatch featuring fall detection technology that monitors and protects vulnerable family members. Its features include fall-detection, emergency alerts, heart rate monitoring, SPO2 oxygen saturation alerts, and daily updates, so users can have tabs kept on them by vulnerable family members. It also tracks health and fitness to measure, compare, and share fitness goals, connecting users with communities and friends.

In the U.S. alone, 31-million people have a parent over the age of 65 living at home alone with no partner or assistance. Children with senior citizen parents living alone have reason to be concerned about their parents’ well-being and long-term health: senior falls are the number one cause of at-home injury and heart disease is the number one cause of at-home death.

Chronic sleep conditions, such as sleep apnea, increase the risk of heart failure by 140%; with isolation and loneliness leading to a 68% increased risk of hospitalisation and 50% increased risk of dementia.

“The family sharing software we are releasing on our moto watch 100 enables users to protect, connect, and communicate with loved ones to monitor them on a daily basis,” said Craig Smith, CEO of eBuyNow, strategic brand partner of Motorola, and responsible for the moto 100. “This long term strategic partnership we are announcing with BellPal brings new and critical features to moto watch users, including fall detection, heart rate monitoring, and SPo2 monitoring for family members that need some extra care.”

Equipped with the new Moto OS, the moto watch 100 lets users understand their biorhythms, with a streamlined experience focused on health and routine. Features include water resistance of 5ATM (atmospheric pressure a device can handle), a battery-boosting OS, and an intuitive interface, at an entry-level price point.

Health and wellness tracking features include a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, step counting, weight tracking, blood oxygen levels, and 28 different sport modes; along with a long battery-life up to two weeks of full-time use from a 60-minute charge, and multiple lifestyle features, goal settings, and smart notifications. The watch measures, compares, and shares personal ﬁtness and health goals.

The watch retains a sleek and stylish design, with an aluminum case, stylish silicone band, and circular LCD display.

moto watch 100 Features, as provided by eBuyNow:

Daily updates.

Fall-detection technology.

24/7 heart rate monitoring.

SPO2 monitoring

28 sports modes.

5ATM water resistant: splashproof, sweatproof smartwatch build to withstand 50m of

atmospheric pressure.

Up to 2 weeks battery life.

Fitness goals: measure, compare and share personal ﬁtness and health goals. Build your unique circle and challenge them to achieve combined targets with like-minded people.

Google Fit integration: integrates with Android’s number one health management app. See sleep, steps, activities directly in your Google Fit app.

Strava integration.

Android and iOS compatible: pair with your smartphone to access music control.

Built-in GPS.

Fall detection alerts.

Message sent from the Moto Watch app is received on watch, with ability to respond with “confirmed” or “rejected” from your wrist.

Clear display: large fonts, easy access buttons, and touch screen disable feature.

24/7 personal response operator with Safety + app.

Light-weight: weighs just 29g, built for 24/7 wear and an active lifestyle.

Premium design: stylish aluminum smartwatch with a black silicone band, circular LCD display, and 6 analog and digital watch faces.

Affordable: new Motorola smartwatch experience for under $100.

The moto watch 100 is available online at $99.99 from motowatch.com.