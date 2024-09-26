Lego goes full throttle with Formula 1

A new partnership will include a product portfolio for fans and builders of all ages, featuring all ten Formula 1 teams currently on the grid.

The Lego Group and Formula 1 have entered a multi-year partnership to connect Lego with the world of Formula 1. This brings together two passionate global fanbases: Lego builders and motor-racing followers.

The partnership will launch in 2025, with fan zone activations at Grands Prix and engaging content across the Lego Group’s digital platforms. Data shows that, in recent years, F1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans – with more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively following the sport across the EU and US, while 40% of followers on Instagram are now under 25 years old.

A diverse portfolio of new Lego products will see the Formula 1 teams recreated in Lego brick form for F1 fans and Lego builders. This will include products from LEGO Duplo for pre-school children, and sets for kids of all ages, as well as teenagers and adult builders.

Activities to come in 2025 will include a focus on bringing fans closer to the worlds of innovation, technology and engineering through the fun of Lego building, with interactive fan zone activities throughout the season for fans to experience, and products that celebrate the sport’s engineering and technical heritage.

Fans will get to dive deeper into the thrill of top speed racing, brick by brick, as they recreate exciting moments and icons from the racetrack, pit lane and garages in Lego brick form: offering an opportunity to step into the driver’s seat and experience the complexities of elite motorsport in a whole new way.

“This new partnership… through Lego play and building, will help bring the spectacle of this sport even closer to all fans,” said Julia Goldin, Lego Group chief product and marketing officer. “It will enable them to celebrate their passion of the sport in more immersive and exciting ways and will see the power of Lego creativity and imagination further enhance the thrill of F1.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer of Formula 1, said: “The Lego brick has ignited a spark of creativity and passion for building in millions of children and adults around the globe. Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the intricacies of the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play.”

For the upcoming 75th anniversary of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, the Lego Group will have presence at key races throughout the 2025 calendar, to bring play into the F1 Paddock.