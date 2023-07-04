‘Lead Your Country’ in Women’s World Cup game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

As real-wolrd teams gear up for this month’s big event, the video game intros a new immersive gaming mode called ‘Lead Your Country’.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup finals this month have inspired an Australia and New Zealand 2023 update to the EA Sports FIFA 23 game, available to players at no additional cost.

Touted as the most immersive EA Sports FIFA Women’s World Cup experience yet, it allows players to choose to experience the tournament through the eyes of a star player from any of the 32 qualified national teams, including South Africa, in the new Lead Your Country game mode, alongside the returning Tournament and Kick Off modes.

Lead Your Country invites players to chart their own path to hoisting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 trophy by stepping into the boots of a star player from any national team or taking the tournament by storm with a custom-created Avatar. Whether you become a national hero with your chosen player, or switch to playing as the entire national team, EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will let you chase the glory of victory like never before.

“In our most expansive EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup update ever, we are excited to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the teams competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and to create an authentic in-game experience for players to lead their country to victory,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “Our commitment to women’s football is foundational, and we look forward to evolving and delivering on this promise for our EA SPORTS FC community.”

The EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 update also sees the return of the single-player Tournament Mode, with support for local co-op multiplayer, inviting players to choose from one of the 32 qualified nations and proceed through the group and knockout stages as they embark towards the FIFA Women’s World Cup final. In Kick Off mode, fans can hop into a match with friends locally or versus CPU AI by selecting two teams to square off in a Group Stage or Knockout Round match.

On the pitch, players will experience unparalleled in-game authenticity to mirror the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 tournament, complete with the 32 qualified nations, custom stadium dressings, cinematics, match presentations, and dedicated commentary.

After correctly predicting the winners of the last four FIFA Men’s World Cup tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, EA SPORTS has revealed its official prediction of the USA to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, defeating Germany in the final. EA SPORTS used the in-game Tournament mode equipped with HyperMotion2 technology and updated FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 ratings to simulate all 64 matches.

Fans are invited to have their say with the EA SPORTS FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Predictor at https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-23/womens-world-cup/predictor.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is developed by EA Vancouver and EA Romania and is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is now on The Play List, letting EA Play members hit the pitch.

*Requires FIFA 23 (sold separately), all game updates, internet connection & an EA Account. HyperMotion2 technology only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.