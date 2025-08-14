Riftbreaker update adds mech multiplayer

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The hack-and-slash survival game’s free 2.0 release adds campaign co-op, a new endgame arc, and gameplay overhauls.

The Riftbreaker’s upcoming 2.0 update will add online co-op to the hack-and-slash, base-building survival game. Developer EXOR Studios says the free release is the most significant expansion since game’s 2021 debut.

The update will feature a new endgame arc, tougher enemies, and sweeping gameplay changes. It will launch for PC on 25 August 2025. In The Riftbreaker, players can pilot a powerful mech to explore alien worlds, gather resources, and defend against hostile creatures.

Four-player online co-op across the game

The co-op mode covers all missions, mechanics, and the prologue, with gameplay adapted for multiplayer balance. Players can divide tasks such as base construction, exploration, and combat while facing larger enemy waves and tougher challenges. Friendly fire is disabled, allowing players to fire through teammates without blocking shots.

“The development of the co-op Mode has been running in parallel to our other releases for the better part of the last 4 years,” says the developer. “There’s barely any part of the game’s code that remained untouched by this point.”

Expanded endgame with megastructures

The update adds a new story arc after the main campaign, centred on Megastructures. The specialised, resource-intensive buildings provide distinct bonuses and demand advanced logistics.

Fully voiced by Francesca Meaux and Ryan Laughton as Ashley and Mr Riggs, the new plot adds around 40 minutes of dialogue, offering greater insights into the world of The Riftbreaker.

Megastructures can be built anywhere on the planet and are intended as long-term progression goals to test economy management and strategic planning.

New Omega-Strain enemies

A new tier of enemy, the Omega-Strain, features tougher, faster, and more visually distinctive variants of existing creatures. Some have elemental forms with distinct abilities, requiring varied tactics and weapon loadouts.

Randomised missions for more variety

The Randomised Mission Generator opens up additional planetary locations after a biome’s main missions are complete. Players can choose exploration-style maps to hunt for bio-anomalies and hidden treasures, or resource-rich areas to establish new outposts.

The feature increases the maximum number of outposts on PC from 12 to 15 and allows old, story-locked outposts to be deleted.

Loot, weapon, and research system overhauls

Loot drops from enemies, biocaches, and bio-anomalies now include weapons, mech upgrades, and other gear, some of which can exceed a player’s current research level. The weapon system has been rebalanced to improve scaling and viability across the campaign, and weapon mods have been revised for greater impact.

Story Campaign research will have a one-time resource costs as well as time requirements, a change intended to balance the extra resources available from the update’s new systems.

Quality-of-life updates and engine improvements

The 2.0 update brings numerous interface and usability enhancements, including mass item disassembly, a research search bar, quick multiplayer teleports, and updated map icons. Engine reworks deliver smoother performance, supporting larger bases and higher enemy counts.

Where to play ‘The Riftbreaker’?

The Riftbreaker update will be available to play on PC via Steam, Epic Games, and GOG. While the game is available on select consoles, the 2.0 update has not been confirmed for them.