 It’s not a Hilux, it’s 1,545 of them

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It was just after 6:30am on 13 May, when a small convoy of Toyota Hilux Legend 55 bakkies pulled out of Toyota head office in Sandton with noses pointed towards Bothaville. At that hour, Johannesburg was only just beginning to wake up, but the roads leading towards the NAMPO (Nasionale Mielieprodusente Organisasie) expo already carried hints of what was waiting ahead. The further we travelled, the more Hilux models appeared around us, all seemingly making the same pilgrimage to one of South Africa’s biggest agricultural events.

What followed was my first NAMPO experience, and nothing could have prepared me for the sheer enormity of it all. The event felt like a town built in the middle of the Free State, packed with towering agricultural machinery, exhibition stands, food stalls, crowds of visitors and enough activity to keep me wandering for hours. I was completely blown away by the scale of it.

Then came the sight that stopped almost everyone in their tracks: row upon row of Toyota Hilux bakkies stretching seemingly forever across the grounds.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Toyota South Africa Motors officially reclaimed the record for the largest gathering of Toyota Hilux vehicles ever assembled at the 2026 NAMPO Harvest Day. In total, 1,545 Hilux models gathered together in an incredible display of loyalty, pride and proper South African bakkie culture.

That achievement comfortably beat the previous benchmark of 1,440 Hilux vehicles, allowing Toyota to reclaim a title it had previously earned during an earlier record attempt at Atlantis Dunes in Cape Town.

Walking through the display felt like stepping through decades of South African motoring history. There were spotless new-generation models fitted with every imaginable accessory, well-used workhorses carrying the scars of farm life, adventure-ready overlanding builds and lovingly restored classics that drew constant crowds.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The atmosphere around the showcase was just as impressive as the vehicles themselves. Even if one was not a die-hard Hilux enthusiast, it was difficult not to get caught up in the excitement.

The record-breaking display formed part of Toyota’s first dynamic Hilux Showcase at NAMPO, which became one of the busiest attractions at the event.

Since making its South African debut in 1969, the Toyota Hilux has earned a reputation for durability, dependability and the ability to tackle just about anything. That reputation was perfectly reflected in the vehicles on display. One of the oldest Hilux models dated back to the early 1970s, while another had travelled more than one million kilometres, proving that some vehicles really do become lifelong companions.

Toyota did not stop there either. The company also attempted four additional Guinness World Records during the event, with the results still awaiting official confirmation.

For me, though, the biggest takeaway was simply the scale of the experience. Between my first glimpse of NAMPO itself and the sight of more than 1,500 Hilux vehicles gathered together in one place, it was one of those uniquely South African moments that felt far bigger than any photograph could ever capture.