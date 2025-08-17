Joker sequel hits Showmax with love, song and madness

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to 2019’s Oscar-winning Joker, is streaming on Showmax from today (18 August 2025).

The film reunites actor Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) with director Todd Phillips and introduces Lady Gaga as Harleen Quinzel, also known as Harley Quinn.

The movie finds Arthur Fleck institutionalised at Arkham Asylum, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, he meets Quinzel, sparking a relationship that leads him to discover both love and the music within him.

The title, Folie à Deux, refers to a rare psychiatric syndrome in which two closely connected individuals share the same delusions or mental illness. It is also known as shared psychosis or shared delusional disorder.

The narrative combines psychological thrills with frequent musical elements, marking a notable shift in tone from the original. Lady Gaga’s role earned her nominations at the 2025 Queerties and Critics Choice Super Awards.

The original Joker , released on 4 October 2024, grossed over $1-billion at the global box office to become the highest-grossing R-rated film at the time. It won the Golden Lion at the 76th Venice International Film Festival and received 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards – the most for any comic book-based film.

Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor, while Hildur Guðnadóttir won Best Original Score, becoming the first woman to earn the award since 1997. The film received multiple BAFTA wins and recognition at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The sequel, however, did not match the critical and awards success of its predecessor, with a more polarised reception from critics and audiences since. While praised for its performances and bold shift into musical territory, Folie à Deux did not generate the same level of industry accolades or cultural impact that made the original a global phenomenon.