‘007 First Light’ explores James Bond’s early years

The action game follows the iconic secret service officer’s rise from Royal Navy recruit to MI6’s elite 00 section.

The upcoming standalone game 007 First Light presents a reimagined origin story of a 26-year-old James Bond, a promising yet rebellious Royal Navy air crewman.

After demonstrating sharp instincts and heroism in combat, he is recruited into MI6’s revived elite 00 section, beginning his transformation into an iconic spy.

The game is being developed by Amazon MGM Studios and IO Interactive, the studio behind the Hitman franchise. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is set to launch next year (2026).

Photo supplied.

Players can travel to global locations, facing allies and adversaries. They can choose between brute force, stealth, or charm to complete objectives. Gameplay includes hand-to-hand combat, gunplay, gadget-assisted infiltration, and social manipulation. The game does not support multiplayer.

The plot sees Bond drawn into a mission to stop a rogue agent that ends in tragedy. Teaming up with his reluctant mentor Greenway, he works to uncover a deep conspiracy and prevent a coup at the heart of the State. Players will take on missions in varied and exotic settings, drive iconic vehicles, and replay completed missions with added modifiers.

Photo supplied.

“With 25 years of experience in creating captivating action-adventure games with the Hitman franchise, our studio has been energised with this monumental opportunity in harnessing that expertise in bringing 007 back to video games,” says Hakan Abrak, IO Interactive CEO.

“We’re pouring our energy and passion for the franchise into creating a cinematic adventure that pushes the boundaries of what a James Bond game can be, while telling a fresh, new story. We can’t wait for players and fans to discover an experience tailor-made for them.”

Where to play 007 First Light?

007 First Light will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. It is set to launch next year (2026).