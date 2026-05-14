The V70 is a refined, camera-first smartphone that punches well above its price, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK and JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

The Vivo V70 makes a strong first impression and then largely keeps its promise, as a premium phone priced at the top end of mid-range options. A sharp display, polished finish and Zeiss-branded cameras give it a premium presence that compares well against devices costing considerably.

The V70 occupies the middle rung of Vivo’s expanded 2026 V-series lineup, which now stretches from the budget-friendly V70 Lite through to the V70 FE, V70, and V70 Elite. Sitting just below the top-end Elite, it is pitched as a premium device with serious photographic ambitions, underlined by Zeiss branding on both the front and rear cameras: a 50MP Zeiss main camera, a 50MP telephoto, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP Zeiss selfie camera. That is a lot of megapixels, and in standard shooting conditions, they earn their keep.

In portrait mode on the rear camera the V70 as at its best. Images are sharp, well-lit, with convincing depth that does not look artificially excavated from the scene. Skin tones bear scrutiny, close-ups flatter without smearing, and the Zeiss optics lend a three-dimensionality to images that cheaper lenses tend to flatten into wallpaper. The selfie camera is equally capable when left to its own devices, producing detailed, naturally lit shots that require no intervention. Video is similarly strong, with stable 4K 60fps footage that holds its own against phones costing considerably more.

AI editing features are a more selective proposition. Vivo’s AI Retouch and Ultra HD modes work best in moderation. Rely on them too much, and they oversoften skin and over-sharpen fine detail. Most photographers will find the right settings quickly enough, and the zoom AI enhancement is worth keeping on, pulling real detail from heavily cropped images in a way that welcomes distant subjects. The broader AI toolkit in OriginOS, namely AI Search, live transcription, writing assistance, and AI Audio Noise Eraser, rounds out a feature-rich and current software package, covering the bases that have become expected at this tier.

Merlin poses for a close-up portrait captured on the Vivo V70. Picture: JASON BANNIER.







The hardware in general is equally convincing. Rounded corners make the V70 comfortable to hold for extended periods, and the design carries a polished quality that justifies its positioning. The 1.5K AMOLED panel peaks at 5,000 nits, bright enough to render the screen perfectly legible under direct summer sunlight, while adaptive 120Hz keeps scrolling smooth throughout. The curved edges take a sliver of usable screen real estate, but it is a minor concession for a display this good.

The processing power comes courtesy a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and 12GB of RAM, expandable to 24GB virtually. That handles multitasking without complaint, while 512GB of storage is fairly generous for preserving photos, videos and apps. Gaming performance is solid: PUBG Mobile runs well, lighter titles like Alto’s Odyssey are effortless, and the phone manages heat well during longer sessions.

Audio quality is another highlight, with speakers capable of producing loud, clear sound during gaming and video streaming. That removes the need for earphones in casual, private listening situations.

Battery life is one of the V70’s most compelling attributes. The 6,500mAh cell comfortably covers a full day of heavy use, and 90W charging means meaningful top-ups in the time it takes to drink a coffee.

Some bloatware comes preloaded on first boot, although the amount is modest and manageable. Basic convenience features, including double-tap-to-wake and raise-to-wake, need to be manually enabled. That is a small oversight that is largely compensated by the strong personalisation options within OriginOS.

Photo courtesy Vivo.

How much does it cost?

The Vivo V70 debuted in South Africa last month (April 2026) with a recommended retail price of R23,000. However, the smartphone is currently available at a promotional price of R19,000 through select online retailers. In this price range, the V70 is positioned competitively against higher-end smartphones while still sitting below flagship pricing.

Does it make a difference?

The V70 brings credible Zeiss-branded optics, a bright and responsive display, and exceptional battery life into a price segment that does not always deliver on all three, making it a strong contender for buyers who prioritise camera quality and all-day stamina over chasing the absolute flagship tier

OriginOS includes tools like AI Search, live transcription, AI writing features and AI Audio Noise Eraser, all of which have become increasingly expected in higher-end smartphones.

What are the biggest negatives?

The AI editing tools work best when used selectively, as heavier processing in selfie modes can result in over-polished images.

Some basic convenience features, including double-tap-to-wake, need to be manually enabled, a small oversight at this price point.

What are the biggest positives?

Portrait mode on the rear camera produces sharp, well-lit images with convincing depth and natural colour.

The 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging provides reliable all-day stamina with short recovery times.

The 1.5K AMOLED display delivers exceptional outdoor visibility at up to 5,000 nits, with smooth adaptive 120Hz scrolling.

Premium styling with comfortable ergonomics.

* Arthur Goldstuck is CEO of World Wide Worx, editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za, and author of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to AI – The African Edge”. Jason Bannier is deputy editor of Gadget.co.za.