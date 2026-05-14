Jaecoo puts hybrid efficiency to the test

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

A recent endurance drive tested the J5 HEV’s range and performance ahead of the SUV’s South African launch.

Jaecoo recently put the J5 HEV through a long-distance fuel efficiency test ahead of the compact hybrid SUV’s launch later this year. The leading benchmark for the drive was 3.4L/100km. The J5 HEV will arrive in South Africa in July 2026.

The test formed part of the brand’s “9 Countries Super Hybrid Marathon”, which took place from 25 to 26 April 2026 alongside China Auto 2026. Participants drove across a combination of highway, urban and open-road environments. The programme evaluated the performance of Omoda and Jaecoo’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology under real-world driving conditions.

“South Africa delivered a standout performance, recording an average fuel consumption of 3.7L/100km and an impressive total range of 1,068.6km,” says Jaecoo. “This was calculated from 625km already covered, with a further 443.6km remaining to empty. The result secured third place overall, … underscoring the J5 HEV’s efficiency in demanding driving conditions.”

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The vehicles were tested under standardised parameters, including active climate control, navigation systems, and infotainment features. The recently launched Omoda C5 HEV and the Jaecoo J7 HEV, which is not currently available in South Africa, also took part in the programme.

For the J5 HEV, the test recorded fuel consumption of 3.7L/100km. Manufacturer-stated fuel consumption figures are typically measured under controlled testing environments, while real-world results can vary depending on driving style, traffic, terrain, and weather conditions.

Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager of Omoda and Jaecoo SA and iCAUR SA, says: “This result is validation of what the J5 HEV is capable of in real-world conditions. What makes this especially relevant is that the efficiency achieved in testing goes beyond the vehicle’s already competitive claimed figures, while still delivering the performance and refinement customers expect.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

“With a combined range of over 1,000 km, responsive performance, and a well-appointed cabin, the J5 HEV is designed to meet the needs of modern drivers. We are confident it will resonate strongly in the South African market when it launches in July.”

The system combines an electric motor with a petrol engine to support both performance and extended driving range. Jaecoo says the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds, reach a top speed of 175km/h, and deliver a combined driving range of more than 1,000km. The J5 HEV has a claimed fuel consumption figure of 5.3L/100km and CO2 emissions of 118.9g/km. During the global test programme, the vehicle recorded fuel consumption of 3.7L/100km under real-world driving conditions.

The J5 HEV places an emphasis on refinement and comfort. Features aimed at reducing cabin noise include active noise reduction, acoustic glass, and additional sound insulation. The SUV includes a 13.2-inch central display and a column-mounted shifter as part of the interior layout.

The J5 HEV is equipped with 20 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features, along with battery protection systems designed to support safety across different driving conditions.