Re: Legend comes to Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Steam welcomes 505 Game Re: Legend which is a co-op RPG game

Stream of the Day

Re: Legend is a co-op simulation RPG game in which the players venture into the world of Ethica.

Washed ashore on Vokka Island without memories, the player must start a new life and find ways to recover their lost memories.

In order to do so, players must first learn how to survive on the island by cultivating the land, befriending villagers, expanding the village and raising their own magical creature known as “Magnus”.

Farm, craft, rebuild the village, and enjoy activities alone or with others.

505 Games is a global game publisher focused on offering a broad selection of titles for players of all ages and levels.