The Handmaids Tale season 5

The classic novel turned series The Handmaisd’s Tale releases season 5 on Showmax

Adapted from the classic novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what was formerly the United States, where the few fertile women, known as Handmaids, struggle to survive as reproductive surrogates.

In Season 5, June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford, while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The show’s 15 Emmy Awards include wins for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, and Samira Wiley, with nominations for Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, and Madeline Brewer, all of whom return for the new season.

The Handmaid’s Tale has an 83% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.4/10 score on IMDb.

Season 5 will be available for stream on 15 September on ShowMax