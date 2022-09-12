Stream of the Day
BTS concert film now streaming on Disney+
Disney+ Day kicked off with the release of the concert film “BTS: Permission to Dance on stage”
In celebration of Disney+ Day, the concert film from 21st-century pop icons, “BTS Permission to Dance on stage – LA” and a special sneak peek at the upcoming Disney+ Original series from Lucasfilm, “Andor,” are now streaming on Disney+ globally.
The concert film showcases the live performances of the BTS concerts held at the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium in late 27-28 November & 1-2 December 2021. The concert film is stage-focused and includes performances of the Grammy-nominated music group’s hit songs “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “Permission to Dance.”
BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a South Korean boy band that has captivated millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013.
BTS features RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The film is produced by HYBE, a Den of Thieves production, in association with Borderless Films.