New trucking sim immerses drivers

‘Heavy Cargo’ replicates the challenges truckers face when transporting goods.

A new game immerses players in the world of truck simulation. Heavy Cargo puts players behind the wheel of customisable, detailed trucks, tasked with transporting oversized cargo across a vast 175km² open world.

Developed by Aerosoft and tox interactive in collaboration with Gruber Logistics, the game captures the real-world challenges of heavy cargo transport. Realistic truck mechanics, such as compressed air systems, retarders, and individually calculated wheel physics, add to the gameplay.

Players experience authentic logistics operations by driving real-life truck models and completing missions inspired by real-world scenarios. They plan routes using escort vehicles, clear roadblocks, dismantle guardrails, and adjust the terrain with cranes to ensure safe passage for their trucks.

Customisation is key, with over 100 add-on parts and 20 interior decorations available to personalise both the interior and exterior of the vehicles. New truck models and modifications unlock as players progress.

Missions demand precision and strategy to transport oversized loads – such as rotor blades and industrial machinery – while navigating challenging roads and ensuring cargo remains undamaged.

Set in a detailed, dynamic world, players explore highways, mountain roads, and scenic European towns, with a day-night cycle and changing weather conditions like rain, fog, and clear skies.

Heavy Cargo – The Truck Simulator is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam.