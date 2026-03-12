‘Forensics’ game partners with real investigators

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The recently revealed ‘Crime Scene Detective’ places players in the role of specialists solving complex cases.

The investigation game Forensics: Crime Scene Detective was revealed last week in a teaser trailer. The simulation is developed in close collaboration with the State Criminal Police Office Rhineland-Palatinate (LKA RLP).

The game puts players in the role of forensic specialists tasked with uncovering the truth behind complex criminal cases. Aerosoft and Binary Impact developed the game, with Alchemical Works as publisher.

Image courtesy Steam.

The story challenges players to think methodically, analyse evidence with precision, and follow the clues left behind, wherever they may lead, just like the real investigators working at the LKA RLP.

It aims to emphasise realism, giving players a holistic view into the daily roles of LKA RLP investigators. Cases are inspired by real-world scenarios and require players to think like forensic specialists. Analysing data, validating hypotheses and conducting projectile comparisons provide the evidence required to conclude the case.

Image courtesy Steam.

Players can investigate apartments, bars, basements, and other locations where crimes have occurred or those in connection with a suspect. Using professional forensic equipment, players must secure microscopic traces others overlook: fingerprints on glassware, deleted messages on smartphones, or subtle blood spatters that contradict an official statement.

From the crime scene, the investigation continues in the lab. Evidence is analysed through DNA profiling, ballistic trajectory reconstruction, and digital device examination. Players can connect data logically, build offender profiles, and determine whether a suspect is incriminated or cleared.

Where to play Forensics: Crime Scene Detective

Forensics: Crime Scene Detective will launch on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.