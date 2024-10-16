Happy birthday, Mahindra

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Mahindra celebrated 20 years of being in South Africa with the launch of the head-turning Mahindra XUV 3XO, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Last week Mahindra roared into its 20th year in South Africa with a celebration that was as thrilling as a ride in its latest SUV. The festivities kicked off with a road trip from Gauteng to Sun City, a journey that mirrored Mahindra’s own growth in the country.

From humble beginnings with the iconic Bolero, Mahindra has conquered South Africa’s roads with a range of vehicles that are as tough as they are stylish. The Scorpio, Pik Up, and XUV500 have become household names, symbolising reliability, adventure, and comfort.

In 2018, Mahindra took a giant leap by opening its first South African assembly plant in Durban. This move not only solidified its commitment to the country but also boosted local manufacturing. And just this year, it announced plans for an even larger plant, signalling ambitious growth plans.

The celebration culminated in the launch of the new XUV 3XO, a compact SUV packed with features that will make heads turn, including a powerful engine, advanced technology, and a stylish design. It is an ideal blend of Mahindra’s heritage and modern innovation.

The ride to Sun City in the XUV 3XO created a lot of head-turning. The front grille and headlights are a work of art, with a piano black finish that is as classy as it is eye-catching. The LED lights are like tiny stars, illuminating the road ahead with style.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The XUV 3XO comes in a variety of wheel designs, each one more stunning than the last. The 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the luxury models are a particular standout, adding a touch of bling to an already gorgeous vehicle.

Inside the XUV 3XO is comfortable and stylish. The soft-touch leatherette dashboard and seats feel like a warm hug on a cold day, while the leather accents on the steering wheel, gear knob, and armrest add a touch of luxury. My passenger was more than happy for me to do the driving while she relaxed in style and enjoyed the ride.

Pricing for the Mahindra XUV 3XO is as follows:

Transmission Warranty Price 1.2T MX2 MT 5yr / 150K km R254 999 1.2T MX2 AT 5yr / 150K km R274 999 1.2T MX3 MT 5yr / 150K km R274 999 1.2T MX3 AT 5yr / 150K km R294 999 1.2T AX5 MT 5yr / 150K km R319 999 1.2T AX5 AT 5yr / 150K km R344 999 1.2T AX5L AT 5yr / 150K km R374 999 1.2T AX7L AT 5yr / 150K km R404 999

A brief history of Mahindra in South Africa

2004 – Introduction of the Mahindra brand and the Mahindra Bolero. Laying the foundation for growth.

Introduction of the Mahindra brand and the Mahindra Bolero. Laying the foundation for growth. 2005 – The debut of the Mahindra Scorpio, a vehicle that embodies the Mahindra spirit.

The debut of the Mahindra Scorpio, a vehicle that embodies the Mahindra spirit. 2007 – Launch of the Mahindra Pik-Up, showcasing Mahindra’s commitment to versatility and strength.

Launch of the Mahindra Pik-Up, showcasing Mahindra’s commitment to versatility and strength. 2011 – The introduction of the Mahindra XUV500 raised the bar for innovation.

The introduction of the Mahindra XUV500 raised the bar for innovation. 2015 – The launch of the Mahindra KUV100, blending style with practicality.

The launch of the Mahindra KUV100, blending style with practicality. 2016 – Inauguration of the first 4×4 academy, Lerebisi, reinforcing dedication to adventure and capability.

Inauguration of the first 4×4 academy, Lerebisi, reinforcing dedication to adventure and capability. 2017 – Introduction of the new Mahindra Pik Up.

Introduction of the new Mahindra Pik Up. 2018 – Inauguration of Mahindra’s Assembly Facility at the Dube Trade Port, Durban.

Inauguration of Mahindra’s Assembly Facility at the Dube Trade Port, Durban. 2019 – Earning the title of the fastest-growing brand & maiden “Gold” award in NADA’s DSI survey.

Earning the title of the fastest-growing brand & maiden “Gold” award in NADA’s DSI survey. 2019 – Mahindra introduces its agricultural products – tractors, farm equipment and support.

Mahindra introduces its agricultural products – tractors, farm equipment and support. 2022 – The record-breaking launch of the XUV700, accompanied by the Karoo Pik-Up Expedition.

The record-breaking launch of the XUV700, accompanied by the Karoo Pik-Up Expedition. 2024 – A triumphant return as the Scorpio-N wins COTY awards in two categories – the prestigious Guild Association and Gold award in NADA’s DSI survey for the second time.

A triumphant return as the Scorpio-N wins COTY awards in two categories – the prestigious Guild Association and Gold award in NADA’s DSI survey for the second time. 2024 – The roll-out of its 20,000th vehicle at the Mahindra Assembly Facility in KZN and breaking ground for the new and bigger plant.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

