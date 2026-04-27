‘Global Rescue’ tackles emergency response

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A new real-time simulation game tasks players with managing lifesaving operations.

Stream of the Day

Global Rescue, a real-time emergency management simulation, is now available to play on PC. The game, which launched yesterday (27 April 2026) into Steam Early Access, revolves around monitoring an operations command centre.

Players can dispatch police cars, fire engines, ambulances and many specialised vehicles and forces across a living, breathing world. Built using real-world data, the game allows players to establish their operations anywhere on Earth, blending real-time decision-making with management systems.

Players can respond to dynamic incidents while building the infrastructure behind their success. Expand and optimise bases, assign staff, manage resources, and co-ordinate responses across multiple departments as situations escalate and evolve in real time.

Scenarios range from small-scale emergencies to complex, multi-department incidents, with each situation unfolding differently. Missions can evolve based on player decisions and environmental factors, requiring timely responses and appropriate unit deployment.

A detailed modding system will be available on the early access launch. A dedicated video guide will be published online.

Where to play Global Rescue

Global Rescue, developed PeDePe and published by Aerosoft, is available to play on PC via Steam.